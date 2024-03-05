Investor Confidence Declines As PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Shares Lose -$0.42

In the last trading session, 1.23 million PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $6.17 changed hands at -$0.42 or -6.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $191.95M. PDSB’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.45% off its 52-week high of $10.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.80, which suggests the last value was 38.41% up since then. When we look at PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 649.05K.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information
Instantly PDSB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.68 subtracted -6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.14%, with the 5-day performance at 11.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 9.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.82 days.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the PDS Biotechnology Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.11% over the past 6 months, a -0.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PDS Biotechnology Corporation will rise 34.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.76%. The 2024 estimates are for PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings to decrease by -1.90%.
PDSB Dividends
PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.33% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares while 27.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.25%. There are 27.03% institutions holding the PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million PDSB shares worth $8.72 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 1.63 million shares worth $8.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $4.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $3.71 million.