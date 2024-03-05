Investor Confidence Declines As PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Shares Lose -$0.42

In the last trading session, 1.23 million PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $6.17 changed hands at -$0.42 or -6.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $191.95M. PDSB’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.45% off its 52-week high of $10.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.80, which suggests the last value was 38.41% up since then. When we look at PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 649.05K.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Instantly PDSB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.68 subtracted -6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.14%, with the 5-day performance at 11.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 9.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.82 days.