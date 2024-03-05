Investor Confidence Declines As Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Shares Lose -$0.04

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.04M. ORGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.19% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.79, which suggests the last value was 37.85% up since then. When we look at Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.52K.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information
Instantly ORGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.65 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.58%, with the 5-day performance at -17.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) is -16.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.19 days.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Organogenesis Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.86% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Organogenesis Holdings Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.4 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $116.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.50%.
The 2024 estimates are for Organogenesis Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -93.45%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.41% per year.
ORGO Dividends
Organogenesis Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.69% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc shares while 44.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.61%. There are 44.83% institutions holding the Organogenesis Holdings Inc stock share, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.93% of the shares, roughly 11.73 million ORGO shares worth $38.94 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.69% or 4.85 million shares worth $16.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.88 million shares estimated at $6.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $4.57 million.