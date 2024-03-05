Investor Confidence Declines As Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Shares Lose -$0.04

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.04M. ORGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.19% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.79, which suggests the last value was 37.85% up since then. When we look at Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.52K.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Instantly ORGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.65 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.58%, with the 5-day performance at -17.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) is -16.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.19 days.