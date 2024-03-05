Investing In EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.27 million EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.88 changing hands around $0.97 or 1.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.84B. EBAY’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.82% off its 52-week high of $49.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.17, which suggests the last value was 25.48% up since then. When we look at EBay Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Instantly EBAY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 50.34 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.35%, with the 5-day performance at 12.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 18.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.

EBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EBay Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.60% over the past 6 months, a 8.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EBay Inc. will rise 8.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.53 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that EBay Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.51 billion and $2.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.28%. The 2024 estimates are for EBay Inc. earnings to increase by 9.75%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.68% per year.

EBAY Dividends

EBay Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29. The 2.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of EBay Inc. shares while 92.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.71%. There are 92.48% institutions holding the EBay Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.43% of the shares, roughly 60.85 million EBAY shares worth $2.72 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 49.69 million shares worth $2.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16.63 million shares estimated at $743.31 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 12.73 million shares worth around $568.99 million.