Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.41 changed hands at -$0.39 or -1.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.56B. INFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.85% off its 52-week high of $20.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.71, which suggests the last value was 24.21% up since then. When we look at Infosys Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.28 million.

Instantly INFY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.09 subtracted -1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.60%, with the 5-day performance at -2.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) is -4.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infosys Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.79% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.56 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Infosys Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.55 billion and $4.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Infosys Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 0.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.80% per year.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 2.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.43. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Ltd ADR shares while 12.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.12%. There are 12.12% institutions holding the Infosys Ltd ADR stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 80.21 million INFY shares worth $1.55 billion.

First Trust Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 25.21 million shares worth $488.17 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI India ETF. With 30.08 million shares estimated at $582.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI India ETF held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 22.21 million shares worth around $430.19 million.