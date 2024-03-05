Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) : Investors Should Not Dump IDEX Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.56M. IDEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1347.79% off its 52-week high of $16.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 20.35% up since then. When we look at Ideanomics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.79K.

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7300 added 5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.22%, with the 5-day performance at 9.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 16.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.