Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) : Investors Should Not Dump IDEX Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.56M. IDEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1347.79% off its 52-week high of $16.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 20.35% up since then. When we look at Ideanomics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.79K.
Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information
Instantly IDEX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7300 added 5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.22%, with the 5-day performance at 9.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 16.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,156.50% up from the last financial year.
The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.26%.
IDEX Dividends
Ideanomics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.
Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.26% of Ideanomics Inc shares while 4.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.46%. There are 4.41% institutions holding the Ideanomics Inc stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 22314.0 IDEX shares worth $0.21 million.
RFG Advisory, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 20000.0 shares worth $48600.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 22254.0 shares estimated at $67207.0 under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 6959.0 shares worth around $21016.0.