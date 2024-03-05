Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.36 changing hands around $0.09 or 4.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.31M. ICAD’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.22% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 55.51% up since then. When we look at Icad Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.12K.

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information

Instantly ICAD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.65 added 4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.60%, with the 5-day performance at 50.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) is 71.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.