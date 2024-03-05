Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.36 changing hands around $0.09 or 4.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.31M. ICAD’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.22% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 55.51% up since then. When we look at Icad Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.12K.
Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information
Instantly ICAD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.65 added 4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.60%, with the 5-day performance at 50.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) is 71.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.
Icad Inc (ICAD) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Icad Inc will rise 58.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.40% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Icad Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.49 million and $5.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Icad Inc earnings to increase by 44.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.
ICAD Dividends
Icad Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 12.
Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of Icad Inc shares while 30.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.75%. There are 30.83% institutions holding the Icad Inc stock share, with Granahan Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.94% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million ICAD shares worth $2.46 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 1.06 million shares worth $1.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $1.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $1.06 million.