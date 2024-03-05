IAUX Stock: More Upside For i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX)?

In the last trading session, 3.74 million i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.1 or 7.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $432.83M. IAUX’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.9% off its 52-week high of $2.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 15.17% up since then. When we look at i-80 Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4600 added 7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.61%, with the 5-day performance at 16.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is -10.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.01 days.