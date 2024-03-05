IAUX Stock: More Upside For i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX)?

In the last trading session, 3.74 million i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.1 or 7.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $432.83M. IAUX’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.9% off its 52-week high of $2.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 15.17% up since then. When we look at i-80 Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.
i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information
Instantly IAUX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4600 added 7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.61%, with the 5-day performance at 16.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is -10.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.01 days.
i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the i-80 Gold Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.77% over the past 6 months, a 46.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%.
IAUX Dividends
i-80 Gold Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 12.
i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.61% of i-80 Gold Corp shares while 54.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.13%. There are 54.77% institutions holding the i-80 Gold Corp stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 22.7 million IAUX shares worth $51.08 million.
Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 20.3 million shares worth $45.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. With 15.92 million shares estimated at $35.81 million under it, the former controlled 5.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held about 4.27% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million shares worth around $24.67 million.