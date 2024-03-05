HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.37 million HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $3.83 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $335.32M. HUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.24% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 43.86% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Instantly HUYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.90 added 2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.64%, with the 5-day performance at 6.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) is 18.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUYA Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.91% over the past 6 months, a 94.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HUYA Inc ADR will rise 53.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $273.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $339.36 million and $272.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.53%. The 2024 estimates are for HUYA Inc ADR earnings to increase by 55.73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.68% per year.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 19.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of HUYA Inc ADR shares while 56.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.85%. There are 56.40% institutions holding the HUYA Inc ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.07% of the shares, roughly 10.9 million HUYA shares worth $39.01 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.80% or 9.75 million shares worth $34.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 5.91 million shares estimated at $21.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 4.19% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $12.97 million.