How Will Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s per share price at $22.93 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.72B. DQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.48% off its 52-week high of $55.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.30, which suggests the last value was 24.55% up since then. When we look at Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Instantly DQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.47 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.80%, with the 5-day performance at 20.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) is 26.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.64 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Daqo New Energy Corp ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.98% over the past 6 months, a -32.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR will fall -80.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $498.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $620.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $709.83 million and $1.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -38.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.83%. The 2024 estimates are for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR earnings to decrease by -37.50%.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.73% of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR shares while 44.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.70%. There are 44.49% institutions holding the Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.84% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million DQ shares worth $117.79 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 2.73 million shares worth $108.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $49.86 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $30.4 million.