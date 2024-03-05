Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 2.4 million Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.89 changing hands around $0.11 or 1.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.27B. HMY’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.6% off its 52-week high of $6.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 57.62% up since then. When we look at Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.68 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.98 added 1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.11%, with the 5-day performance at 24.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is 7.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.