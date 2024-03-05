Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at $0.51 or 15.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.85M. GFAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -858.44% off its 52-week high of $36.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 47.01% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.48K.
Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information
Instantly GFAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.04 added 15.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.96%, with the 5-day performance at 29.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 56.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.
GFAI Dividends
Guardforce AI Co Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.84% of Guardforce AI Co Ltd shares while 1.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.56%. There are 1.98% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co Ltd stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 64800.0 GFAI shares worth $0.33 million.
Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 38898.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.