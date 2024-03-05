Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at $0.51 or 15.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.85M. GFAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -858.44% off its 52-week high of $36.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 47.01% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.48K.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.04 added 15.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.96%, with the 5-day performance at 29.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 56.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.