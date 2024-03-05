Grifols SA ADR (GRFS): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 3.36 million Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $6.63 changed hands at -$0.43 or -6.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. GRFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.26% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 16.14% up since then. When we look at Grifols SA ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.
Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information
Instantly GRFS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.37 subtracted -6.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.65%, with the 5-day performance at -28.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is -17.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.
Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Grifols SA ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.99% over the past 6 months, a 1,060.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grifols SA ADR will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.
1 analysts are of the opinion that Grifols SA ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.8 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.60%.
The 2024 estimates are for Grifols SA ADR earnings to increase by 125.92%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.40% per year.
GRFS Dividends
Grifols SA ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grifols SA ADR shares while 49.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.63%. There are 49.63% institutions holding the Grifols SA ADR stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.47% of the shares, roughly 19.52 million GRFS shares worth $178.76 million.
Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.43% or 14.19 million shares worth $130.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. With 13.38 million shares estimated at $122.3 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million shares worth around $39.83 million.