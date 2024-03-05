Grifols SA ADR (GRFS): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 3.36 million Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $6.63 changed hands at -$0.43 or -6.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. GRFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.26% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 16.14% up since then. When we look at Grifols SA ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.37 subtracted -6.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.65%, with the 5-day performance at -28.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is -17.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.