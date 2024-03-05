GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 3.3 million GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $8.08 changed hands at -$0.27 or -3.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.18B. GDRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.97% off its 52-week high of $9.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 48.76% up since then. When we look at GoodRx Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.52 subtracted -3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.60%, with the 5-day performance at 23.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 31.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.51 days.