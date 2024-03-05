Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 7.33 million Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.92 changed hands at -$11.55 or -15.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.80B. GTLB’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.81% off its 52-week high of $78.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.24, which suggests the last value was 58.3% up since then. When we look at Gitlab Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Instantly GTLB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 76.41 subtracted -15.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -12.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) is -13.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gitlab Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.97% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gitlab Inc will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.86 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Gitlab Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $177.44 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Gitlab Inc earnings to increase by 23.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.10% per year.

GTLB Dividends

Gitlab Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 04.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.47% of Gitlab Inc shares while 83.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.68%. There are 83.83% institutions holding the Gitlab Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.23% of the shares, roughly 9.6 million GTLB shares worth $490.89 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 7.79 million shares worth $397.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $177.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $129.87 million.