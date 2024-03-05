Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.42 changed hands at -$0.3 or -6.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $90.43M. GANX’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.05% off its 52-week high of $6.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 54.75% up since then. When we look at Gain Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.08K.

Instantly GANX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.19 subtracted -6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.38%, with the 5-day performance at -4.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) is 12.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gain Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.94% over the past 6 months, a -4.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gain Therapeutics Inc will rise 17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $320k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gain Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $200k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 263.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -99.69%. The 2024 estimates are for Gain Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -7.50%.

GANX Dividends

Gain Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.20% of Gain Therapeutics Inc shares while 10.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.37%. There are 10.37% institutions holding the Gain Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Greenlight Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.30% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million GANX shares worth $2.45 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 54603.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 45928.0 shares worth around $0.21 million.