FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HUGE) Lose -14.13%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.12 or -14.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.98M. HUGE’s current price is a discount, trading about -187.67% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was -10.96% down since then. When we look at FSD Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.92K.
FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information
Instantly HUGE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9912 subtracted -14.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.65%, with the 5-day performance at -22.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) is -9.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.77 days.
FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.83% of FSD Pharma Inc shares while 2.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.43%. There are 2.82% institutions holding the FSD Pharma Inc stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million HUGE shares worth $0.29 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares.