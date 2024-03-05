Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 2.18 million Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $31.78 changed hands at -$0.26 or -0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $815.47M. FWRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -281.94% off its 52-week high of $121.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.80, which suggests the last value was -0.06% down since then. When we look at Forward Air Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 645.82K.

Instantly FWRD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.76 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.45%, with the 5-day performance at -19.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) is -27.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Forward Air Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.13% over the past 6 months, a 6.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Forward Air Corp. will fall -47.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $402.03 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Forward Air Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $390.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $427.07 million and $452.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.43%. The 2024 estimates are for Forward Air Corp. earnings to decrease by -48.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.16% per year.

FWRD Dividends

Forward Air Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03. The 2.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Forward Air Corp. shares while 85.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.23%. There are 85.38% institutions holding the Forward Air Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.60% of the shares, roughly 4.01 million FWRD shares worth $425.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.49% or 2.95 million shares worth $313.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $119.26 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 3.78% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $103.03 million.