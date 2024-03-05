First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 2.89 million First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.01 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.44B. AG’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.08% off its 52-week high of $8.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.17, which suggests the last value was 16.77% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.84 million.

Instantly AG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.11 added 0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.46%, with the 5-day performance at 9.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) is 4.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.71% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that First Majestic Silver Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $116 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.51%. The 2024 estimates are for First Majestic Silver Corporation earnings to increase by 0.66%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 0.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.22% of First Majestic Silver Corporation shares while 35.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.74%. There are 35.92% institutions holding the First Majestic Silver Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 28.55 million AG shares worth $161.32 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.50% or 12.9 million shares worth $93.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 15.26 million shares estimated at $78.31 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 4.49% of the shares, roughly 12.88 million shares worth around $72.79 million.