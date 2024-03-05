EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session, 0.32 million EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.09 changing hands around $0.0 or 1.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.52M. EZGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2977.78% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1030 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -1.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.