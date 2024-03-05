Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) Shares Inclined By 78.15% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $4.81 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $203.99M. ELEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.45% off its 52-week high of $5.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 92.52% up since then. When we look at Elevation Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Instantly ELEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 65.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.24 subtracted -3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 795.72%, with the 5-day performance at 65.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 78.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.