DYN Stock: More Upside For Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN)?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $27.71 changed hands at -$1.42 or -4.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.25B. DYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.24% off its 52-week high of $30.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 76.9% up since then. When we look at Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.27 subtracted -4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.35%, with the 5-day performance at 15.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) is 25.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.