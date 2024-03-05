DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.1 million DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.92 changed hands at -$0.21 or -5.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $408.35M. DCGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -176.02% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 29.08% up since then. When we look at DocGo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Instantly DCGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.86 subtracted -5.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.87%, with the 5-day performance at 16.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) is 8.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.08 days.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocGo Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.20% over the past 6 months, a 540.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocGo Inc will rise 366.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $187.93 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that DocGo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $185.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $111.53 million and $125.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for DocGo Inc earnings to increase by 468.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.07% per year.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.08% of DocGo Inc shares while 58.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.57%. There are 58.31% institutions holding the DocGo Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.81% of the shares, roughly 6.03 million DCGO shares worth $56.49 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.53% or 5.74 million shares worth $53.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.84 million shares estimated at $23.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $23.77 million.