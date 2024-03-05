Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $8.47 changed hands at -$0.68 or -7.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.15B. CTKB’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.34% off its 52-week high of $12.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.80, which suggests the last value was 55.14% up since then. When we look at Cytek BioSciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 771.96K.

Instantly CTKB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.33 subtracted -7.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.13%, with the 5-day performance at -3.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) is 8.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.86 days.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytek BioSciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.45% over the past 6 months, a -60.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cytek BioSciences Inc will fall -100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.6 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cytek BioSciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $42.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.33 million and $37.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.01%. The 2024 estimates are for Cytek BioSciences Inc earnings to decrease by -90.48%.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek BioSciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.48% of Cytek BioSciences Inc shares while 63.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.85%. There are 63.01% institutions holding the Cytek BioSciences Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.09% of the shares, roughly 15.13 million CTKB shares worth $129.19 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.02% or 12.3 million shares worth $105.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 6.73 million shares estimated at $37.13 million under it, the former controlled 4.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 3.98% of the shares, roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $46.34 million.