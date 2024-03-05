Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 2.42 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or -3.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.81M. CRKN’s last price was a discount, traded about -21811.11% off its 52-week high of $19.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1030 subtracted -3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.31%, with the 5-day performance at -9.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -31.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.