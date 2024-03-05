Could XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2.58 million XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.29 changing hands around $0.14 or 1.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.11B. XPEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.25% off its 52-week high of $23.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 19.16% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.31 million.

Instantly XPEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.14 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is 13.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPeng Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.35% over the past 6 months, a -18.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPeng Inc ADR will fall -17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.88 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 156.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 182.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.23%. The 2024 estimates are for XPeng Inc ADR earnings to increase by 11.47%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.74% per year.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 19.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of XPeng Inc ADR shares while 15.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.37%. There are 15.19% institutions holding the XPeng Inc ADR stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 13.16 million XPEV shares worth $176.61 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 12.06 million shares worth $161.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 6.97 million shares estimated at $93.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $61.51 million.