Could TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $431.98M. TMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.95% off its 52-week high of $3.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 53.9% up since then. When we look at TMC the metals company Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 added 3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.18%, with the 5-day performance at 11.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) is 4.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.04 days.