Could Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at $0.31 or 22.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.25M. STRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.95% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 76.05% up since then. When we look at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 626.19K.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information
Instantly STRC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 58.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1100 added 22.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 131.53%, with the 5-day performance at 58.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 228.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.
STRC Dividends
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.22% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares while 14.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.70%. There are 14.97% institutions holding the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock share, with Steel Partners Holdings, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.43% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million STRC shares worth $0.2 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 0.62 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $1.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.15 million.