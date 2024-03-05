Could Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at $0.31 or 22.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.25M. STRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.95% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 76.05% up since then. When we look at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 626.19K.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Instantly STRC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 58.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1100 added 22.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 131.53%, with the 5-day performance at 58.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 228.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.