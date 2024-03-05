Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Shares Are Down -1.33% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 3.2 million Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.93. With the company’s per share price at $3.71 changed hands at -$0.14 or -3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.80B. COMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.02% off its 52-week high of $4.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 50.94% up since then. When we look at Compass Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Instantly COMP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.02 subtracted -3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.33%, with the 5-day performance at 11.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) is 1.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.91 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compass Inc (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.06% over the past 6 months, a 50.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compass Inc will rise 39.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 130.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Compass Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $957.2 million and $1.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Compass Inc earnings to increase by 61.69%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.42% of Compass Inc shares while 64.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.06%. There are 64.46% institutions holding the Compass Inc stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.18% of the shares, roughly 117.37 million COMP shares worth $410.78 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.61% or 44.78 million shares worth $156.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.06 million shares estimated at $50.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 10.4 million shares worth around $36.42 million.