Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 10.45 million Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at $0.24 or 8.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. CDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.24% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 32.2% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.47 million.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.95 added 8.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.51%, with the 5-day performance at 15.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) is 3.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.