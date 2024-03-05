China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.28 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.60 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.37M. CJJD’s current price is a discount, trading about -4469.23% off its 52-week high of $118.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 1.54% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.52K.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information
Instantly CJJD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -38.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.18 subtracted -1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.44%, with the 5-day performance at -38.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -27.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13470.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2014 will be $145.4 million.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc shares while 1.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.67%. There are 1.60% institutions holding the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million CJJD shares worth $0.99 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 44400.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
With 3930.0 shares estimated at $9628.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.