China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.28 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.60 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.37M. CJJD’s current price is a discount, trading about -4469.23% off its 52-week high of $118.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 1.54% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.52K.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -38.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.18 subtracted -1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.44%, with the 5-day performance at -38.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -27.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13470.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.