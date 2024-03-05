Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Shares Inclined By 69.94% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 10.78 million Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $86.84 changed hands at $7.57 or 9.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.22B. CELH’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.47% off its 52-week high of $85.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.75, which suggests the last value was 69.2% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

Instantly CELH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 87.25 added 9.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.28%, with the 5-day performance at 32.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 69.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.27 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celsius Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.89% over the past 6 months, a 25.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celsius Holdings Inc will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $385.8 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $462.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $218.81 million and $325.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 76.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 41.26%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.07% of Celsius Holdings Inc shares while 63.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.46%. There are 63.11% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million CELH shares worth $1.27 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.14% or 4.08 million shares worth $609.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $475.66 million under it, the former controlled 5.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $264.1 million.