Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $12.08 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $625.50M. CDNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.52% off its 52-week high of $16.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 60.26% up since then. When we look at Caredx Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Instantly CDNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.83 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 35.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is 36.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.33 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Caredx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caredx Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.75% over the past 6 months, a 10.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caredx Inc will fall -90.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.54 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Caredx Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $64.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.26 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Caredx Inc earnings to increase by 55.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CDNA Dividends

Caredx Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Caredx Inc shares while 100.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.94%. There are 100.42% institutions holding the Caredx Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.33% of the shares, roughly 6.68 million CDNA shares worth $46.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 5.44 million shares worth $46.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 6.62 million shares estimated at $46.35 million under it, the former controlled 12.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 5.33% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $26.9 million.