Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.58 million Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s per share price at $9.03 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.03B. BE’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.14% off its 52-week high of $23.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.41, which suggests the last value was 6.87% up since then. When we look at Bloom Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.

Instantly BE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.43 subtracted -0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.99%, with the 5-day performance at 3.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is -24.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.19 days.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloom Energy Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.76% over the past 6 months, a 240.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bloom Energy Corp will rise 59.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $255.71 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Bloom Energy Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $331.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $260.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.66%. The 2024 estimates are for Bloom Energy Corp earnings to increase by 240.36%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.67% of Bloom Energy Corp shares while 83.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.30%. There are 83.29% institutions holding the Bloom Energy Corp stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 23.72 million BE shares worth $387.79 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.86% or 17.59 million shares worth $287.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.97 million shares estimated at $177.91 million under it, the former controlled 5.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $95.12 million.