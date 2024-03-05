BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2.48 million BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.00 changing hands around $0.65 or 27.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.66M. BIAF’s last price was a premium, traded about 17.0% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 68.33% up since then. When we look at BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70430.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.14K.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information

Instantly BIAF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 45.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.49 added 27.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.01%, with the 5-day performance at 45.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) is 89.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.