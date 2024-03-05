BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2.48 million BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.00 changing hands around $0.65 or 27.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.66M. BIAF’s last price was a premium, traded about 17.0% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 68.33% up since then. When we look at BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70430.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.14K.
BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information
Instantly BIAF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 45.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.49 added 27.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.01%, with the 5-day performance at 45.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) is 89.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.
BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.60% of BioAffinity Technologies Inc shares while 1.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.96%. There are 1.64% institutions holding the BioAffinity Technologies Inc stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 43642.0 BIAF shares worth $79864.0.
Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 21842.0 shares worth $39970.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6313.0 shares estimated at $11552.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 6629.0 shares worth around $12131.0.