Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 4.46 million Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.64 changing hands around $0.18 or 1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.47B. GOLD’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.67% off its 52-week high of $20.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.76, which suggests the last value was 12.02% up since then. When we look at Barrick Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.67 million.

Instantly GOLD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.79 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.52%, with the 5-day performance at 7.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) is 1.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Barrick Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.95% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Barrick Gold Corp. will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.82 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Barrick Gold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.64 billion and $2.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Barrick Gold Corp. earnings to increase by 16.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.70% per year.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06. The 2.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Barrick Gold Corp. shares while 64.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.82%. There are 64.42% institutions holding the Barrick Gold Corp. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.73% of the shares, roughly 100.68 million GOLD shares worth $1.59 billion.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 80.93 million shares worth $1.27 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc. With 68.56 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 32.18 million shares worth around $506.68 million.