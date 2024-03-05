Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $35.11 changed hands at -$0.97 or -2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.35B. ARWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.99% off its 52-week high of $42.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.67, which suggests the last value was 41.13% up since then. When we look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Instantly ARWR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.72 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.74%, with the 5-day performance at 15.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is 9.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.