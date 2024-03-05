Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $35.11 changed hands at -$0.97 or -2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.35B. ARWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.99% off its 52-week high of $42.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.67, which suggests the last value was 41.13% up since then. When we look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information
Instantly ARWR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.72 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.74%, with the 5-day performance at 15.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is 9.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.03% over the past 6 months, a -40.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -135.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.87 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $29.52 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.19%. The 2024 estimates are for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.09%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.33% per year.
ARWR Dividends
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.50% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 65.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.38%. There are 65.30% institutions holding the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.95% of the shares, roughly 12.81 million ARWR shares worth $456.85 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.24% or 10.97 million shares worth $391.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.35 million shares estimated at $90.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $115.06 million.