Are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: AVDL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 10.23 million Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $16.13 changed hands at $2.41 or 17.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. AVDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.88% off its 52-week high of $17.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 50.4% up since then. When we look at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Instantly AVDL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.00 added 17.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.24%, with the 5-day performance at 24.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 9.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.42 days.