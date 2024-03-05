Are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: AVDL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 10.23 million Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $16.13 changed hands at $2.41 or 17.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. AVDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.88% off its 52-week high of $17.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 50.4% up since then. When we look at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information
Instantly AVDL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.00 added 17.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.24%, with the 5-day performance at 24.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 9.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.42 days.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.39% over the past 6 months, a 76.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR will rise 54.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 452.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.87 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $35.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5,546.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR earnings to increase by 74.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.
AVDL Dividends
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 04.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR shares while 63.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.61%. There are 63.36% institutions holding the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.42% of the shares, roughly 7.52 million AVDL shares worth $123.97 million.
RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.62% or 6.81 million shares worth $112.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $29.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $4.64 million.