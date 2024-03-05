Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 2.28 million Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.22 changed hands at -$0.26 or -5.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.24B. ACHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.49% off its 52-week high of $7.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at Archer Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.80 million.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.98 subtracted -5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.19%, with the 5-day performance at -11.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is -14.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.47 days.