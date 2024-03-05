Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 2.28 million Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.22 changed hands at -$0.26 or -5.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.24B. ACHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.49% off its 52-week high of $7.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at Archer Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.80 million.
Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information
Instantly ACHR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.98 subtracted -5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.19%, with the 5-day performance at -11.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is -14.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.47 days.
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Archer Aviation Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.60% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Archer Aviation Inc will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.40% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Archer Aviation Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $500k.
The 2024 estimates are for Archer Aviation Inc earnings to decrease by -0.22%.
ACHR Dividends
Archer Aviation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.
Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.32% of Archer Aviation Inc shares while 44.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.57%. There are 44.33% institutions holding the Archer Aviation Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.41% of the shares, roughly 23.79 million ACHR shares worth $120.38 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.07% or 12.67 million shares worth $52.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 12.15 million shares estimated at $61.49 million under it, the former controlled 5.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 3.75% of the shares, roughly 7.82 million shares worth around $39.57 million.