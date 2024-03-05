Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.63 million Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.17 changing hands around $14.43 or 34.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.09B. APGE’s last price was a premium, traded about 23.0% off its 52-week high of $43.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.19, which suggests the last value was 74.74% up since then. When we look at Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 359.24K.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information
Instantly APGE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 61.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.41 added 34.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 101.04%, with the 5-day performance at 61.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is 61.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.98 days.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.84% of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. shares while 111.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 129.62%. There are 111.68% institutions holding the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with SG Americas Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4931.0 APGE shares worth $0.11 million.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $9.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $5.96 million.