Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.63 million Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.17 changing hands around $14.43 or 34.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.09B. APGE’s last price was a premium, traded about 23.0% off its 52-week high of $43.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.19, which suggests the last value was 74.74% up since then. When we look at Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 359.24K.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Instantly APGE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 61.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.41 added 34.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 101.04%, with the 5-day performance at 61.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is 61.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.98 days.