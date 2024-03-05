Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $5.87 changed hands at -$0.1 or -1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $459.86M. ANNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.63% off its 52-week high of $6.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 73.25% up since then. When we look at Annexon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.50 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.30%, with the 5-day performance at 7.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 38.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.