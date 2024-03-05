Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $419.58M. AVXL’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.5% off its 52-week high of $10.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 6.07% up since then. When we look at Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information
Instantly AVXL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.51 subtracted -3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.11%, with the 5-day performance at 2.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -16.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.41 days.
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.32% over the past 6 months, a -5.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation will rise 35.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation earnings to increase by 8.33%.
AVXL Dividends
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares while 32.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.08%. There are 32.04% institutions holding the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.25% of the shares, roughly 5.94 million AVXL shares worth $48.28 million.
State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 4.41 million shares worth $35.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $23.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $18.43 million.