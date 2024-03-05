Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $419.58M. AVXL’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.5% off its 52-week high of $10.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 6.07% up since then. When we look at Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.51 subtracted -3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.11%, with the 5-day performance at 2.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -16.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.41 days.