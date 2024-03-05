Analyzing Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 4.69 million Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.52 changed hands at -$0.56 or -5.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.63B. TME’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.61% off its 52-week high of $10.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 40.13% up since then. When we look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.49 million.

Instantly TME was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.72 subtracted -5.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.63%, with the 5-day performance at -8.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 5.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.58% over the past 6 months, a 20.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR will rise 7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $941.55 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $894.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 billion and $980.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2024 estimates are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR earnings to increase by 45.15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.30% per year.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares while 50.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.46%. There are 50.46% institutions holding the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.81% of the shares, roughly 41.27 million TME shares worth $397.41 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.12% or 26.75 million shares worth $257.56 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 21.37 million shares estimated at $205.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million shares worth around $82.13 million.