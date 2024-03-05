Analyzing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.43 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.27B. NCLH’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.09% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.15, which suggests the last value was 37.47% up since then. When we look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.51 million.

Instantly NCLH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.75 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.04%, with the 5-day performance at 1.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is 9.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.48% over the past 6 months, a 67.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd will rise 130.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.26 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.82 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.02%. The 2024 estimates are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd earnings to increase by 81.64%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares while 70.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.92%. There are 70.42% institutions holding the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 13.40% of the shares, roughly 57.05 million NCLH shares worth $1.1 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.56% or 49.22 million shares worth $951.83 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 27.65 million shares estimated at $534.78 million under it, the former controlled 6.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 6.03% of the shares, roughly 25.66 million shares worth around $496.36 million.