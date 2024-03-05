Analyzing Moderna Inc(NASDAQ: MRNA) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 3.47 million Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $96.00 changed hands at $0.94 or 0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.68B. MRNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.04% off its 52-week high of $163.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.55, which suggests the last value was 34.84% up since then. When we look at Moderna Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.03 million.

Instantly MRNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 99.27 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.47%, with the 5-day performance at 2.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is -3.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.59 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Moderna Inc (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Moderna Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.10% over the past 6 months, a 41.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Moderna Inc will fall -1,657.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $288.77 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Moderna Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $173.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.86 billion and $344 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -84.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.02%. The 2024 estimates are for Moderna Inc earnings to increase by 42.51%.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.60% of Moderna Inc shares while 71.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.61%. There are 71.97% institutions holding the Moderna Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.01% of the shares, roughly 45.71 million MRNA shares worth $5.55 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 27.46 million shares worth $3.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 10.11 million shares estimated at $1.23 billion under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 9.42 million shares worth around $1.2 billion.