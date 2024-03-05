Analyzing Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s per share price at $5.97 changed hands at -$0.28 or -4.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $659.63M. HOUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.96% off its 52-week high of $9.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 31.49% up since then. When we look at Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Instantly HOUS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.40 subtracted -4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.39%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) is -21.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.12 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anywhere Real Estate Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.99% over the past 6 months, a 93.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anywhere Real Estate Inc will rise 30.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.13 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Anywhere Real Estate Inc earnings to increase by 107.78%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.20% per year.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.12% of Anywhere Real Estate Inc shares while 102.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.43%. There are 102.88% institutions holding the Anywhere Real Estate Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 18.14% of the shares, roughly 20.05 million HOUS shares worth $119.67 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.37% or 16.98 million shares worth $101.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund. With 7.42 million shares estimated at $44.3 million under it, the former controlled 6.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund held about 5.17% of the shares, roughly 5.71 million shares worth around $34.09 million.