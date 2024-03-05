An Overview of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $4.89 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $784.84M. LAAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.25% off its 52-week high of $9.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.84, which suggests the last value was 21.47% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.12 subtracted -2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.63%, with the 5-day performance at 20.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is 13.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.55 days.