An Overview Of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA)

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $32.39 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.11B. NTLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.59% off its 52-week high of $47.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.67, which suggests the last value was 30.01% up since then. When we look at Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Instantly NTLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 34.87 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.23%, with the 5-day performance at 17.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 28.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.42 days.