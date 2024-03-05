An Overview Of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA)

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $32.39 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.11B. NTLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.59% off its 52-week high of $47.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.67, which suggests the last value was 30.01% up since then. When we look at Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information
Instantly NTLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 34.87 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.23%, with the 5-day performance at 17.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 28.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.42 days.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Intellia Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.58% over the past 6 months, a -2.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.30%. The 2024 estimates are for Intellia Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -2.55%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.
NTLA Dividends
Intellia Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares while 87.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.22%. There are 87.33% institutions holding the Intellia Therapeutics Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.24% of the shares, roughly 9.95 million NTLA shares worth $314.58 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.25% or 8.19 million shares worth $333.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.78 million shares estimated at $214.49 million under it, the former controlled 7.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $107.02 million.