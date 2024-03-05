Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.88% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.95M. USAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $0.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.69K.

Instantly USAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2394 added 5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.79%, with the 5-day performance at 10.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.95 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.08% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $31.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.3 million and $22.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation earnings to increase by 34.80%.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares while 23.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.49%. There are 23.39% institutions holding the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.96% of the shares, roughly 10.76 million USAS shares worth $3.8 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 8.29 million shares worth $2.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 9.46 million shares estimated at $3.37 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 5.09 million shares worth around $1.81 million.