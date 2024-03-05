Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE: AS) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 2.53 million Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.34 changed hands at -$0.32 or -1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.49B. AS’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.38% off its 52-week high of $18.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.10, which suggests the last value was 24.45% up since then. When we look at Amer Sports Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.
Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) trade information
Instantly AS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.23 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.40%, with the 5-day performance at 7.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) is 29.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Amer Sports Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.11 billion.
AS Dividends
Amer Sports Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.55% of Amer Sports Inc. shares while 13.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.22%.