Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 37.3 million Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $177.58 changed hands at -$0.64 or -0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1844.59B. AMZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.65% off its 52-week high of $178.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.12, which suggests the last value was 50.38% up since then. When we look at Amazon.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.91 million.

Instantly AMZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 180.14 subtracted -0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.88%, with the 5-day performance at 1.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 11.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amazon.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.67% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amazon.com Inc. will rise 148.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 41 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $131.3 billion. 38 analysts are of the opinion that Amazon.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $138.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.91 billion and $134.38 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.55%. The 2024 estimates are for Amazon.com Inc. earnings to increase by 43.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of Amazon.com Inc. shares while 62.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.27%. There are 62.81% institutions holding the Amazon.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 725.91 million AMZN shares worth $94.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.92% or 610.88 million shares worth $79.63 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 272.0 million shares estimated at $35.46 billion under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 212.53 million shares worth around $27.71 billion.